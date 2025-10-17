New Jersey Pink Pathway Walk Coming to American Dream Mall October 25

A huge breast cancer awareness walk will take over American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey on October 25, 2025. Susan G. Komen's fundraising drive splits the money between local programs and nationwide research - with 75% staying in-state and 25% going to research.

The one-mile indoor walk kicks off at 10:00 a.m. with opening events in Court A on Level 1. Early arrivals can sign in by Guest Services and Walgreens starting at 9:00 a.m. Lot A has $5 parking for walkers.

This walk is one of many events during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in New Jersey. Teams and individual walkers collect donations through business sponsors and community outreach.

The organization's efforts since 1982 have invested $1.1 billion into finding cancer treatments. In New Jersey alone, $16 million in grants have supported health programs across all counties.

At 9:00 a.m., people can visit booths for health screenings and education sessions. When stores open at 11:00 a.m., many will donate part of their sales to support the cause.

The Pink Pathway joins other major events like the MORE THAN PINK Walk happening October 5, 2025. Since 1994, this walk - formerly Race for the Cure - has brought New Jersey residents together to fight breast cancer.

A special hotline helps patients navigate screening options, clinical trials, and financial concerns. Support teams work to help overcome treatment challenges.

Running as a 501(c)(3) with tax ID 75-1835298, the organization continues the mission of Nancy Brinker, who founded it in 1982 in memory of her sister Susan Komen.