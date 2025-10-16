Saint Peter’s Breast Center Earns Sixth Consecutive National Accreditation, Cementing Its Status as a Leader in Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care in Central New Jersey

Saint Peter’s Breast Center, part of Saint Peter’s University Hospital, has earned its 6th consecutive three-year accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC). This accreditation signifies that the center meets rigorous national standards for comprehensive, multidisciplinary breast cancer care, covering prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., and NAPBC accreditation ensures patients receive evidence-based, state-of-the-art care locally, which reduces treatment stress and supports involvement from family and friends.

Saint Peter’s Breast Center offers a full range of advanced services, including 3D mammography for early and accurate detection, bone density testing, breast surgery, radiation oncology with precise TrueBeam radiation therapy, genetic counseling, rehabilitation, nutrition, social services, and lymphedema management. Radiation oncologists collaborate with surgeons and oncologists to provide tailored cancer therapy. The center’s use of artificial intelligence in mammography and highly precise radiation technology helps improve diagnosis and treatment speed while minimizing side effects.

In addition to NAPBC accreditation, Saint Peter’s is recognized as an ACS Surgical Quality Partner, demonstrating continual commitment to quality improvement, minimizing complications, and achieving excellent patient outcomes. This dual recognition assures patients that care at Saint Peter’s meets stringent quality standards and that the hospital prioritizes multidisciplinary, patient-centered breast cancer management through ongoing evaluation and enhancement of clinical protocols.