Magyar Bank Steps Up for Students Change Hunger

Joel Katz
Magyar Bank’s John Reissner and MGQ Morning Show Host Joel Katz stopping for a pic in the Magic 98.3 studio

Magyar Bank has been around for over one hundred years. Since day one, they’ve participated in many community and charitable events. They’ve accomplished this through the Magyar Bank Charitable Foundation.

Most recently, according to their website, “The Magyar Bank Charitable Foundation recently awarded $24,750 in grants to twelve non-profit organizations serving the Central New Jersey region. Awarded funds will be used to support and improve the lives of local residents. The Foundation provides grants to programs supporting education, affordable housing, youth programs, and health and human services.”

These organizations include non-profits all over Central Jersey. They are American Repertory Ballet, Down Syndrome Association of Central NJ, and George Street Playhouse. Also benefitting from Magyar Bank’s generosity are Homesharing, Inc, Little Servant Sisters, St. Joseph’s Senior Home, and Jewish Family Services.

Magyar's commitment also helps Midland School, New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, SCORE, Triple C Housing, multiple YMCAs, and Sister2Sister.

Magyar Bank and Students Change Hunger

Magyar is a proud sponsor of Students Change Hunger. They believe it’s very important to get the kids involved at a young age.

Magyar Bank’s John Reissner stopped into the studio this morning. After trading Eagles/Giants jabs, we discussed the bank’s participation in the Students Change Hunger Program with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

John said, "It's important to get the kids involved at an early age to understand what it means to give back to the community. They participate with their parents, go to the store, and bring donations to school. And they understand, 'I'm helping my neighbors.'" It's a great lesson about giving to those who need a little help.

Check out our conversation here:

Join Magyar Bank for some kid-friendly spooky fun and sweet treats with the "Trick and Trunk or Treat" at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater. The event takes place on Wednesday, October 22nd, from 5-7 pm

Magyar Bank is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. They've been serving families and businesses in Central New Jersey since 1922. Magyar also has branch locations in Branchburg, Edison, Martinsville, North Brunswick, and South Brunswick. Visit Magyar online at MagBank.com.


