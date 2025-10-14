This Day in Top 40 History: October 14

On Oct. 14, 2020, Post Malone swept the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine awards, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Rap Tour. In the years since, he has reinvented himself as a country artist, collaborating with big names such as Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen, and Dolly Parton. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Oct. 14.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hit songs and meaningful albums paint a picture of an artist's creative process over time, with Oct. 14 seeing these key moments:

1972: Michael Jackson's song "Ben" hit No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart. The song was Jackson's first solo single to top the charts.

Cultural Milestones

These events from Oct. 14 reveal how closely pop music is tied to pop culture:

2006: After playing too loudly and over his allotted time as the opener for Rascal Flatts, Eric Church was replaced on the tour by an up-and-coming country artist named Taylor Swift.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances are where artists get to show off their talent in person, and these stars made the most of it:

2023: Madonna began the Celebration tour in London after a three-month delay. She had been battling a serious bacterial infection that delayed the start of the tour.

