Halloween Spending in New Jersey Hits All-Time High

In New Jersey, it seems like everyone is hyped up for Halloween more than ever. I noticed a lot of my neighbors decorated for the holiday much earlier this year. A few seemed to go for much more elaborate decorations as well.

In addition, there just seems to be a steadier growing Halloween buzz around costumes, parties, and what candy everyone will be giving away when the kids come to their door.

If you’re feeling the same way about Halloween this year, you're not alone. A new survey by the National Retail Foundation says Americans are set to spend a record high of $13.1 billion during this year’s Halloween holiday season.

That means we’re spending almost two billion more than last year. That adds up to around $110 per person. According to the yearly survey, we spent approximately $11.6 billion last year.

Cost of Halloween Candy

The study shows, “Candy continues to be the most popular purchase, with total spending expected to reach $3.9 billion.” Also analyzed were Halloween decorations, costumes, and greeting cards.

In addition, seventy-three percent of those polled say they're participating in the holiday this season. That seems low, but that’s a new record, and it’s up slightly from those who participated last year.

Sixty-six percent of participants plan to hand out candy, that’s a lot of dark houses. Candy purchases have increased significantly. The total spend on the purchase of candy is expected to reach $3.6 billion. That’s a significant increase as well, it’s up from $3.1 billion last year.

Half of those surveyed plan to decorate their home and/or their yard. Half also admitted that they’re planning to dress up in costume this year. That includes adults, kids, and pets.

Thirty-two percent say they're planning to either attend a party or throw one themselves, and twenty-eight percent say they're taking their kids trick-or-treating.

The survey of over eight thousand people also discovered the most popular costumes this year. Number one on the list for adults is a witch, Spiderman for kids, and most pets will be dressed as pumpkins.