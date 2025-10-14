Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Halloween Spending in New Jersey Hits All-Time High

In New Jersey, it seems like everyone is hyped up for Halloween more than ever. I noticed a lot of my neighbors decorated for the holiday much earlier this year….

Joel Katz
A variety of Halloween decorations sit on a table including ghosts and pumpkins

October 2025: A variety of Halloween decorations sit on a table.

J. Katz

In New Jersey, it seems like everyone is hyped up for Halloween more than ever. I noticed a lot of my neighbors decorated for the holiday much earlier this year. A few seemed to go for much more elaborate decorations as well.

In addition, there just seems to be a steadier growing Halloween buzz around costumes, parties, and what candy everyone will be giving away when the kids come to their door.

If you’re feeling the same way about Halloween this year, you're not alone. A new survey by the National Retail Foundation says Americans are set to spend a record high of $13.1 billion during this year’s Halloween holiday season.

That means we’re spending almost two billion more than last year. That adds up to around $110 per person. According to the yearly survey, we spent approximately $11.6 billion last year.

Cost of Halloween Candy

The study shows, “Candy continues to be the most popular purchase, with total spending expected to reach $3.9 billion.” Also analyzed were Halloween decorations, costumes, and greeting cards.

In addition, seventy-three percent of those polled say they're participating in the holiday this season. That seems low, but that’s a new record, and it’s up slightly from those who participated last year.

Sixty-six percent of participants plan to hand out candy, that’s a lot of dark houses. Candy purchases have increased significantly. The total spend on the purchase of candy is expected to reach $3.6 billion. That’s a significant increase as well, it’s up from $3.1 billion last year.

Half of those surveyed plan to decorate their home and/or their yard. Half also admitted that they’re planning to dress up in costume this year. That includes adults, kids, and pets.

Thirty-two percent say they're planning to either attend a party or throw one themselves, and twenty-eight percent say they're taking their kids trick-or-treating.

The survey of over eight thousand people also discovered the most popular costumes this year. Number one on the list for adults is a witch, Spiderman for kids, and most pets will be dressed as pumpkins.

Check out the full list and survey here.

CandyCostumesHalloweenMoney
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
A New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions ticket dated September 25, 2025
LifestyleNew Jersey Lottery: What Not to Do When You WinJoel Katz
A couple poses outside the church after their Jersey wedding
LifestyleUnique Ways Couples are Saving on Jersey Wedding CostsJoel Katz
Hiking: Fall foliage is seen with three orange, gold and crimson leaves on a branch
Local NewsNew Jersey’s Best Hikes for Autumn ViewsJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect