Breast Cancer Deaths Drop 40% Since 1985 as Research Improves Treatment Options

Since 1985, when Breast Cancer Awareness Month began, deaths from this disease have fallen by 40%. Women now begin screenings at 40, finding tumors sooner than ever before.

A team-up between Imperial Chemical Industries and the American Cancer Society launched a worldwide awareness campaign. The movement took off in 1992 when Estée Lauder popularized the pink ribbon.

Today's treatments allow many patients to avoid chemotherapy. Rather than aggressive treatments, doctors now treat cases more like ongoing health conditions. Targeted drugs fight hormone-positive cases with remarkable results.

Researchers discovered something huge - sleeping cancer cells that cause relapses can be eliminated with existing medicines. In studies, nine out of ten patients remained cancer-free for three years after treatment.

"We need increased funding and government support to accelerate vaccine research," said Kristen Dahlgren to PBS NewsHour. As both a survivor and founder of the Cancer Vaccine Coalition, she watches promising immune system trials with hope.

But major challenges still exist. Black women face a 40% higher death rate than white women with similar cancer stages. Less than half of survivors feel they received enough support during their battle.

Building on COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs, NIH researchers are pushing forward with cancer vaccine development. This new approach could change how we fight cancer.

Two game-changing drugs - CDK4/6 and PI3K inhibitors - help patients live longer. Starting these treatments early reduces the chance of cancer returning.

For aggressive breast cancers that previously seemed untreatable, immunotherapy now offers real hope for survival. These innovative treatments are changing the outlook for many patients.

Advanced genetic testing helps guide treatment decisions. By looking at tumor genes, the MammaPrint test helps determine who needs chemo and who doesn't.