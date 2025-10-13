WIN ON AIR: Mrs. Doubtfire Tickets

Listen on air all week in the morning with Joel for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Mrs. Doubtfire at State Theatre New Jersey Sunday Nov 2nd at 6:30pm!

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to New Brunswick in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News). Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune—one that proves we’re better together.