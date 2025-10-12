Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Free Education Concert for Students at UCPAC in Rahway

There’s an educational concert happening this Wednesday. It’s for elementary and middle school students in four New Jersey Counties. Wharton Arts has joined with Union County Performing Arts Center. The…

Joel Katz
The NJ Youth Symphony Orchestra performs performing on a stage with several lanterns pictured on a screen

The NJ Youth Symphony Orchestra performs

NJ Youth Symphony

There’s an educational concert happening this Wednesday. It’s for elementary and middle school students in four New Jersey Counties.

Wharton Arts has joined with Union County Performing Arts Center. The partnership enables about eight hundred students to attend a free Education Concert on October 15th. It will take place on UCPAC’s Main Stage in Rahway.

Students will attend this special event celebrating the Moon Festival. It’s being presented at the Museum of the Moon installation. The concert will explore the magic, mystery, and music of the moon.

It will be a blend of classical and contemporary works, all will be performed by a full symphony orchestra. The concert introduces all the instrument families of the orchestra. Additionally, there will also be live demonstrations and music that sparks the imagination.

UCPAC Concert to Feature Classics

Debussy’s Clair de Lune and Holst’s Mars and Jupiter will be included. This will take the kids through stories and sounds inspired by moonlight, mythology, and dreams. Also featured are Yukon Nishimura’s Sweet New Moon and John Williams' Star Wars Medley.

On this occasion, Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo says, “This is more than a concert. It’s an invitation for students to rise to imagine, explore, and connect through the power of music and the wonder of the moon.

She continued, “The Lunar Rising Education Concert invites young audiences to explore big ideas through music, sparking curiosity, imagination, and a sense of wonder about the universe we share. Performed by youth musicians under the glow of the Moon exhibit, the concert blends the beauty of orchestral music with the mystery of the cosmos, showing how art and science together deepen our understanding of the world and our place within it.”

The event takes place at the Union County Performing Arts Center at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway. You can get more information about the Rahway Festival of the Moon at rahwaymoonfest.com or whartonarts.org

orchestraUnion County PAC
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Close up yellow school bus. Stop sign. Be careful, schoolchildren crossing the road. New academic year semester. Welcome back to school. Lockdown, distance remote education learning
Local NewsA NJ Police Department Is Public Shaming Drivers for Passing School BusesJ. Mayhew
macaulay culkin ocean casino atlantic city
Local NewsMacaulay Culkin Coming to Atlantic City for ‘Home Alone’ 35th Anniversary ScreeningJ. Mayhew
Signboard of a food truck with colorful pennants
Local NewsAtlantic City Kicks Off Food Truck Program To Help Local VendorsJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect