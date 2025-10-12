Free Education Concert for Students at UCPAC in Rahway

There’s an educational concert happening this Wednesday. It’s for elementary and middle school students in four New Jersey Counties.

Wharton Arts has joined with Union County Performing Arts Center. The partnership enables about eight hundred students to attend a free Education Concert on October 15th. It will take place on UCPAC’s Main Stage in Rahway.

Students will attend this special event celebrating the Moon Festival. It’s being presented at the Museum of the Moon installation. The concert will explore the magic, mystery, and music of the moon.

It will be a blend of classical and contemporary works, all will be performed by a full symphony orchestra. The concert introduces all the instrument families of the orchestra. Additionally, there will also be live demonstrations and music that sparks the imagination.

UCPAC Concert to Feature Classics

Debussy’s Clair de Lune and Holst’s Mars and Jupiter will be included. This will take the kids through stories and sounds inspired by moonlight, mythology, and dreams. Also featured are Yukon Nishimura’s Sweet New Moon and John Williams' Star Wars Medley.

On this occasion, Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo says, “This is more than a concert. It’s an invitation for students to rise to imagine, explore, and connect through the power of music and the wonder of the moon.

She continued, “The Lunar Rising Education Concert invites young audiences to explore big ideas through music, sparking curiosity, imagination, and a sense of wonder about the universe we share. Performed by youth musicians under the glow of the Moon exhibit, the concert blends the beauty of orchestral music with the mystery of the cosmos, showing how art and science together deepen our understanding of the world and our place within it.”