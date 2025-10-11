Study Shows Most Popular Horror Movies in NJ and US

1957: Baron Frankenstein, played by Peter Cushing (1913 – 1994), leans over the monster he has created, Christopher Lee, as Robert Urquhart (1921 – 1995) looks on. The scene is from ‘The Curse of Frankenstein’, directed by Terence Fisher.

As you drive through Central Jersey to work or school, you see the Halloween and horror decorations. They're on everyone’s homes and on local businesses. All of the annual Halloween traditions are on full display, including all of the haunted houses. Trick-or-treating and Halloween parties will be enjoyed as Halloween approaches.

Halloween's popularity gives everyone a great excuse to watch their favorite scary movie. With Halloween just a couple of weeks away, it’s the best time of the year to enjoy horror movies. Slashers, monsters, zombies, vampires, and psychological thrillers are some of the most popular in New Jersey and around the world.

Most Popular Horror Movies

If you’re looking to watch some of the most popular Halloween flicks, a list has been created for you.

In order to find out what they are, Casinos.com took on the difficult task of analyzing Google Trends data across the country. They searched for some of the most popular horror movies in America to reveal which are the most popular horror movies to watch during Halloween in each state.

According to their research, The Boogeyman is the favorite in the country. It landed an average score of eighty-one out of a hundred. It’s the most popular horror movie in fifteen US states, including New Jersey. In second and third place are Halloween Ends and Scream. They received scores just below eighty-one and are the number one in thirteen and nine states, respectively.

Other very popular horror movies include Sinners, The Shining, The Conjuring, The Silence of the Lambs, Get Out, Psycho, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. One of my favorites, A Nightmare on Elm Street, is seventh on the list.