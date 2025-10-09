ENTER TO WIN: New Taylor Swift Vinyl
💖 Win the New Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl Target Exclusive Vinyl! 💖 Magic 98.3 wants to make your day Taylor-made! Enter below for your chance to win…
💖 Win the New Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl Target Exclusive Vinyl! 💖
Magic 98.3 wants to make your day Taylor-made! Enter below for your chance to win the brand-new Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl Target Exclusive Vinyl — featuring limited-edition artwork and collectible packaging you won’t find anywhere else.
From dazzling melodies to heartfelt lyrics, The Life of a Showgirl captures Taylor at her most captivating — and now, this exclusive vinyl could be spinning on your turntable!
🎤 Enter now for your chance to win!
Don’t wait — this Target exclusive is in high demand, and your shot to score it won’t last long!
For the " Taylor Swift Vinyl” Contest, enter between 10am on October 9, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 26 2025, by visiting www.magic983.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on October 27 2025, and upon verification, will receive one (1) Target Exclusive copy of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl Vinyl. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $34.99. Up to two (2) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Magic 98.3. Magic 98.3's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.