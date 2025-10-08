Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Springsteen Releases First-Ever NJ Arena Show

Fun Fact: Bruce Springsteen is from New Jersey. Every year for the past few years, he’s been celebrating the 50th anniversary of his early albums. “Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ,”…

Joel Katz
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on stage at Giants Stadium Bruce has a balck and yellow guitar as he sings into the mic with his right arm in the air. Dark background

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on stage at Giants Stadium on July 21, 2003 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Fun Fact: Bruce Springsteen is from New Jersey.

Every year for the past few years, he’s been celebrating the 50th anniversary of his early albums. “Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ,” which had its golden anniversary a couple of years ago. As did “The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle” in 2023. This year, we all celebrated “Born to Run” during its 50th year.

And now, songs from all those albums and more are featured on a recording from the Summer of 1981. The show is a classic for many reasons. It was one of the six shows he performed at the brand-new Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Springsteen First to Play First NJ Arena

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were the first performers to play there. The arena later became Continental Airlines Arena, Izod Center, and then Meadowlands Arena.

The concert was one of six shows on “The River Tour” that opened the venue. They were also his first-ever arena shows in the first-ever arena in New Jersey.

The show is available on nugs.net. The site says, “This recording from E. Rutherford night four on July 6, 1981, captures what might be one of the first shows where Springsteen didn’t have to lay it all on the line or prove it every night. That’s not to suggest it’s a lesser performance, far from it. Bruce’s return to New Jersey was a victory lap.”

It contains two sets and an encore of twenty-seven songs. They open the show with “Thunder Road,” and wrap the encore with the now legendary “Detroit Medley.”

The recording also features “Prove It All Night,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” “The River,” “Badlands,” “Jungleland," and “Born to Run.” There’s a thirteen-minute version of “Rosalita,” and covers of “Trapped,” “This Land Is Your Land," and “Who’ll Stop the Rain.”

The show is now available to stream or purchase HERE.

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street BandMeadowlands
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Megan Moroney and Ed Sheeran Surprise Fans in Brooklyn Pop-Up Show
MusicMegan Moroney and Ed Sheeran Surprise Fans in Brooklyn Pop-Up ShowYvette Dela Cruz
Louis Tomlinson attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "All Of Those Voices"
MusicLouis Tomlinson Opens Up About Missing Liam Payne on One Direction’s 15th AnniversaryKayla Morgan
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour.
MusicTaylor Swift Channels ‘Succession’ in Bold New Track ‘Father Figure’Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect