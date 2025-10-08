New Jersey Medical Centers Offer Free Mammograms, AI Technology for Cancer Detection

Taking action against breast cancer, two NJ medical centers have rolled out free mammogram programs supported by advanced AI screening technology. These programs aim to catch cancer earlier, especially helping women without insurance.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center kicked off their "October Is On Us" campaign, while Axia Women's Health introduced innovative AI technology to improve screening accuracy. Both programs come at no expense to patients needing these important screenings.

"Early detection saves lives, particularly for vulnerable communities," said Deborah Visconi, Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, to Atlantic Health.

The numbers tell a concerning story: breast cancer affects one in eight women in the U.S. Doctors expect 316,950 new cases this year - making up almost a third of all women's cancer diagnoses across the country.

At Axia Women's Health, Dr. Richard Gates explained why removing obstacles to screening is crucial. Their AI system acts like another physician, supporting traditional mammogram analysis.

Throughout the state, organizations scheduled fitness events, walks, and educational sessions during October. The NJ MORE THAN PINK Walk emerges as the main fundraising event.

Local gyms got involved by hosting dedicated workout sessions. Medical experts share wellness advice and treatment options at community centers.

Currently, 4.3 million breast cancer survivors live in America. These statistics drive doctors to keep pushing for early screening.

Healthcare teams target areas where medical access is limited. Mobile clinics bring screenings directly to underserved communities.

Susan G. Komen chapters set up both face-to-face and online support groups. These gatherings help patients connect and find comfort together.

Businesses joined the effort with pink merchandise sales. The proceeds support care and research that might save lives.