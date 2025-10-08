Is It Sleep Deprivation or ADHD?

How to Tell in Kids and Teens Restless nights can look like restless days. In children and adolescents, not getting enough sleep often mimics attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Behaviors include trouble focusing, impulsivity, mood swings, and hyperactivity. Because the behaviors of sleep deprivation and ADHD overlap, families and schools may struggle to figure out what is driving the problem. Getting the right help for your child depends on finding the right cause.

Steps Parents Can Take Now

• Keep the same bedtime and wake time every day, including weekends

• Keep phones and gaming devices out of the bedroom

• Encourage daytime physical activity

• Avoid caffeine later in the day

• Track sleep and daytime behavior for two weeks to share with the pediatrician

• See a pediatric sleep specialist for your child’s snoring, breathing pauses, frequent awakenings, or significant daytime sleepiness

• If attention issues persist after sleep improves, request an ADHD evaluation that includes teacher and caregiver input

“Sleep sharpens attention, builds memory, and steadies emotions so children can focus and thrive at school. If problems continue despite a strong sleep routine, consult an adolescent medicine specialist or your pediatrician to determine whether ADHD or another condition is involved,” said Samuel Knee, MD, pediatric sleep specialist at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital.

