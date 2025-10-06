Record Store Day Announces List for Upcoming 2025 Event

I say it every time, I love Record Store Day. Back in the day, my weekly visits to my favorite record stores were one of my favorite things to do. Now, it’s an occasion trip to flip through the many rows to find a gem or two.

More recently, my youngest son and I have enjoyed the day together looking for rare finds. We also look for cheap deals on albums that have cool and “suitable for framing” artwork.

The next Record Store Day is coming and is happening on Black Friday, November 28th. As always, there’s a long list of artists participating with never-before-released vinyl. So far, I’ve counted about 175 already announced releases, with more to be announced prior to Record Store Day next month.

They include everything from The B-52’s, Benson Boone, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Idol, INXS, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, and Matchbox Twenty. It’s certainly worth it to make a stop at the record shop while you’re out Black Friday shopping.

I love the excitement of getting there early, and at least at my town’s little record shop, getting a number, waiting in line, and anticipating my turn to go in and shop. It has a huge selection, but it’s small, so they limit how many people can be in the store at a given time.

Record Store Day Release from Chappell Roan and Tom Petty

One of the sought-after Record Store Day exclusive releases is Chappell Roan’s 7-inch copy of The Subway/The Giver. It features tunes first shared by Chappell in live performances. Both songs show her amazing vocals and clever writing.

The Record Store Day website reads, “The Subway, an anthem for heartbreak, loss, and moving on, was born. On the B-side, The Giver serves camp and country, making clear Roan's ability to cover a multitude of genres with ease, authenticity, and individuality.” This one small vinyl record will 'make you want to cry' and ‘then line dance while you sing along to both.’

There will also be a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ live collection, The Live Anthology - From The Vaults Vol. 1. It’s a double album on turquoise blue vinyl.

New Jersey Record Store Day Locations

New Jersey record stores participating include Spina Records in New Brunswick, Revilla Grooves & Gear in Milltown, Princeton Record Exchange, The Record Collector in Bordentown, Blue Raven Records in Frenchtown, and Randy Now's Man Cave in Hightstown.