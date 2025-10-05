Contests
New Jersey’s Best Hikes for Autumn Views

Joel Katz
Hiking: Fall foliage is seen with three orange, gold and crimson leaves on a branch

Fall foliage is visible as leaves change colors with vivid hues of gold, orange, and crimson.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Now that the high heat of summer has passed, the weather is perfect for some outdoor exercise. Fall is my favorite time to go on a walk, run, or hike. The mild temperatures combined with the fantastic views make it enjoyable. If hiking is your choice for outdoor activity, New Jersey has many options.

Hiking in New Jersey is something that consistently helps to rebuild the human connection with nature and also aids in maintaining a healthy heart, mind, and body.

Hiking is a great way to get out into the wild and get a taste of what it means to, for at least a short time, get away from it all and clear your head. You’ll enjoy beautiful views, bump up your heart rate, and get your steps in.

Fortunately for us, New Jersey has some of the most desirable and enjoyable trails. Plus, you don’t need to travel far because many of them are right in our backyard.

New Jersey’s Best Fall Foliage Hikes

The hiking experts at NJHiking.com have explored over two hundred trails throughout North Jersey, Central Jersey, and South Jersey to find the best places to trek. If there's an awesome place to stroll across the Garden State, they've been there.

They’ve compiled the “Best Fall Foliage Hikes in New Jersey.” Their website visitors have ranked them, and the list is updated regularly.

NJHiking.com says, “Average peak color in NJ is October 19 – 29, but it really depends on variables like temperature and rainfall.”

They have a list of recommendations for a fantastic hike full of amazing views of Fall foliage in New Jersey. Some of the locations I’ve visited include:

  • Cheesequake State Park – Middlesex County
  • Goat Hill Overlook – Hunterdon County
  • Culver Fire Tower – Sussex County

Check out the full list here. Get maps, tips, and more information on easy hikes, challenging hikes, waterfall hikes, and the best hikes.

Autumnexercisefall activitiesHiking
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
