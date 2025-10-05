New Jersey’s Best Hikes for Autumn Views

Fall foliage is visible as leaves change colors with vivid hues of gold, orange, and crimson.

Now that the high heat of summer has passed, the weather is perfect for some outdoor exercise. Fall is my favorite time to go on a walk, run, or hike. The mild temperatures combined with the fantastic views make it enjoyable. If hiking is your choice for outdoor activity, New Jersey has many options.

Hiking in New Jersey is something that consistently helps to rebuild the human connection with nature and also aids in maintaining a healthy heart, mind, and body.

Hiking is a great way to get out into the wild and get a taste of what it means to, for at least a short time, get away from it all and clear your head. You’ll enjoy beautiful views, bump up your heart rate, and get your steps in.

Fortunately for us, New Jersey has some of the most desirable and enjoyable trails. Plus, you don’t need to travel far because many of them are right in our backyard.

New Jersey’s Best Fall Foliage Hikes

The hiking experts at NJHiking.com have explored over two hundred trails throughout North Jersey, Central Jersey, and South Jersey to find the best places to trek. If there's an awesome place to stroll across the Garden State, they've been there.

They’ve compiled the “Best Fall Foliage Hikes in New Jersey.” Their website visitors have ranked them, and the list is updated regularly.

NJHiking.com says, “Average peak color in NJ is October 19 – 29, but it really depends on variables like temperature and rainfall.”

They have a list of recommendations for a fantastic hike full of amazing views of Fall foliage in New Jersey. Some of the locations I’ve visited include:

Cheesequake State Park – Middlesex County

Goat Hill Overlook – Hunterdon County

Culver Fire Tower – Sussex County