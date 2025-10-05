National Dessert Day is Coming with New Jersey’s Favorite Treats

Contests
Desserts are delicious, decadent, and delectable. Get ready for the Big “D” day on National Dessert Day. Personally, it’s simple for me. Just like the majority of America, all I…

Joel Katz
A tray of bowls of ice cream sundaes are displayed

Desserts are delicious, decadent, and delectable. Get ready for the Big “D” day on National Dessert Day.

Personally, it’s simple for me. Just like the majority of America, all I need is vanilla ice cream. However, my favorite topping ever is most definitely perfectly placed caramel drizzle. I don’t want whipped cream or a cherry, thank you. But, enough about me, let’s see what New Jersey and the rest of the country prefer when it comes to sundae desserts and toppings.

Pumpkin-flavored everything has taken the world by storm, but when it comes to ice cream sundaes, Americans prefer the classics. According to Shane Co., Vanilla ice cream with an array of toppings is the country’s favorite.

To find out the scoop on sundae preferences, they surveyed more than two thousand Americans on favorite toppings, ice cream flavors, and which states love ice cream sundaes the most. Then they gave each sundae a rating.

When it comes to ice cream flavor, all 50 states agree that vanilla ice cream is the best base for a sundae. They are also on the same page that no sundae is complete without some delicious whipped cream with a juicy cherry on top.

The top three toppings in the United States overall are chopped nuts, crumbled Oreos, and chocolate chips. In the states that like sprinkles, rainbow sprinkles were preferred over chocolate sprinkles. Surprisingly, more than half of the states opted out of sprinkles completely. Me too.

Jersey didn’t make the top five when rating our love of sundaes on a scale of one to ten. Ohio, Delaware, Indiana, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania are the top 5 states that love sundaes the most. When it comes to most unique sundae preferences, the top 5 states were Utah, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Nevada and Texas.

New Jersey’s Favorite Dessert and Toppings

New Jersey scored an 8.69 out of 9 in their “sundae rating.” Our favorite toppings are crumbled Oreos, chocolate chips, Reese’s peanut butter candy, and chopped nuts. When it comes to sauces, New Jersey's favorites are hot fudge and chocolate sauce. We also prefer rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and that juicy cherry on top.

So, save room for dessert on National Dessert Day when it arrives on Tuesday, October 14th. And save me some vanilla ice cream.

