Battleship New Jersey Unveiling of USS Enterprise Stern Plate

The American guided missile destroyer USS Cole enters port. In the background is the Battleship USS New Jersey at permanent mooring on the Delaware River in Camden.

Earlier this year, I spent some time aboard the Battleship New Jersey. We attended a beautiful ceremony when my brother-in-law, Stephen, retired from the Coast Guard.

At the ship, the USS Enterprise stern plate is being unveiled this week. The USS Enterprise is America’s most decorated battleship and serves as a symbol of our nation’s military history and strength.

The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial is on the Camden waterfront. It's dedicated to preserving history and educating the public about the service of the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Naval History and Heritage Command, Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, and Navy and Marine Corps Homecoming 250 are hosting an event. It's the unveiling of the stern plate from the legendary USS Enterprise, the most decorated warship of World War II.

Weighing nearly half a ton, the steel nameplate was on the stern of Enterprise. This was as she fought in twenty campaigns and battles across the Pacific.

It was saved from scrapping by New Jersey’s Henry Hoffman. It was stewarded for decades by the town of River Vale, New Jersey. The plate has been entrusted to the Naval History and Heritage Command. It will be displayed temporarily on the Battleship New Jersey’s pier.

This unveiling marks the opening of the Navy and Marine Corps Homecoming 250 celebrations and Philadelphia Fleet Week 2025.

USS Enterprise Stern Plate Unveiling Event

The stern plate will remain temporarily in Camden. Thereafter, it will be permanently at the new National Museum of the United States Navy. The museum is currently under construction in Washington, D.C. The stern is the rear of a ship, and the stern or name plate is attached there.

The event takes place this Thursday, October 9th, at 3:00 PM. It’s at the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial, 62 Battleship Place, Camden, NJ 08103.

The event will include Rear Adm. Sam Cox, USN (Ret.), Director, Naval History and Heritage Command. Additionally, There will also be representatives of the United States Navy and officials from the Town of River Vale, New Jersey. Also attending is the leadership of the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial. They'll be joined by George Leone from the Navy and Marine Corps Homecoming 250.