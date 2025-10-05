Contests
Battleship New Jersey Unveiling of USS Enterprise Stern Plate

Earlier this year, I spent some time aboard the Battleship New Jersey. We attended a beautiful ceremony when my brother-in-law, Stephen, retired from the Coast Guard. At the ship, the…

Joel Katz
The American guided missile destroyer USS Cole enters port. In the background is the Battleship USS New Jersey at permanent mooring on the Delaware River in Camden.

(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, I spent some time aboard the Battleship New Jersey. We attended a beautiful ceremony when my brother-in-law, Stephen, retired from the Coast Guard.

At the ship, the USS Enterprise stern plate is being unveiled this week. The USS Enterprise is America’s most decorated battleship and serves as a symbol of our nation’s military history and strength.

The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial is on the Camden waterfront. It's dedicated to preserving history and educating the public about the service of the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Naval History and Heritage Command, Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, and Navy and Marine Corps Homecoming 250 are hosting an event. It's the unveiling of the stern plate from the legendary USS Enterprise, the most decorated warship of World War II.

Weighing nearly half a ton, the steel nameplate was on the stern of Enterprise. This was as she fought in twenty campaigns and battles across the Pacific.

It was saved from scrapping by New Jersey’s Henry Hoffman. It was stewarded for decades by the town of River Vale, New Jersey. The plate has been entrusted to the Naval History and Heritage Command. It will be displayed temporarily on the Battleship New Jersey’s pier.

This unveiling marks the opening of the Navy and Marine Corps Homecoming 250 celebrations and Philadelphia Fleet Week 2025.

USS Enterprise Stern Plate Unveiling Event

The stern plate will remain temporarily in Camden. Thereafter, it will be permanently at the new National Museum of the United States Navy. The museum is currently under construction in Washington, D.C. The stern is the rear of a ship, and the stern or name plate is attached there.

The event takes place this Thursday, October 9th, at 3:00 PM. It’s at the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial, 62 Battleship Place, Camden, NJ 08103.

The event will include Rear Adm. Sam Cox, USN (Ret.), Director, Naval History and Heritage Command. Additionally, There will also be representatives of the United States Navy and officials from the Town of River Vale, New Jersey. Also attending is the leadership of the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial. They'll be joined by George Leone from the Navy and Marine Corps Homecoming 250.

For more information about this and upcoming events and ways to support the Battleship, visit battleshipnewjersey.org.

camdenCamden CountyNavy
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
