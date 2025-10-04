Jersey Shore Artist Holdyn Barder Releases Highly-Anticipated Debut

Contests
If you listen to one new album this Fall, listen to Taylor Swift. But, if you listen to two, listen to Holdyn Barder.

We first interviewed and introduced many fans to Holdyn Barder back in 2020. His song “Stone Harbor” brought him immediate local fame. Then, earlier this year, his song "Go Birds" hit the airwaves. It’s a Philadelphia Eagles-inspired love song that gave Holdyn's already soaring career its official launch.

Since we first spoke, Holdyn has spent a great deal of time in Nashville and has traveled extensively around the world, performing for his fans everywhere. He’s got East Coast grit with authentic country charm.

Now, the wait is finally over for his debut album. Breakout country music artist Holdyn Barder has officially released his highly anticipated debut album, “Better Down the Shore.”

Holdyn Barder's "Better Down the Shore"

The album is now available on all streaming platforms. Holdyn’s new project has ten electric tracks and was totally worth the wait. It captures a season of love, deep storytelling, and “a stadium-ready sonic palette reminiscent of his influences.”

Holdyn’s “Better Down the Shore” is packed with guitar solos, power ballads, warm love songs, and line dancing hits. This includes the album’s lead single “Crank That.”

The collection pays homage to Holdyn Barder's roots, summers at the Jersey Shore, and his journey from Philly to Nashville. His performances have supported artists like Post Malone, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Darius Rucker.

Holdyn’s shows include CMA Fest, Barefoot Country Music Fest, and multiple venues throughout New Jersey and the country.

Now, Holdyn is quickly becoming one of country music's most exciting new voices on his own.

The lead single from Holdyn’s debut album is "Crank That," a line-dancing, high-energy track. "Making Sparks Fly" has the sound of a classic Nashville love song power ballad. And the aforementioned "Go Birds" is an awesome hype love anthem for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

You can check out Holdyn Barder’s album, “Better Down the Shore,” HERE

