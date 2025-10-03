Conversation STNJ Broadway Series’ Mrs. Doubtfire Actor Collin Salvatorè

Collin Salvatorè as Stuart Dunmire and Craig Allan Smith as Mrs. Doubtfire in the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire

You’ll often hear “The Broadway Report” on Magic 98.3. That's because we are the official sponsor of the Broadway series at State Theatre New Jersey (STNJ).

When one of the Broadway Series shows comes to STNJ, I have a conversation with one of the show’s cast members.

Collin Salvatorè says he’s honored to play Stuart Dunmire and be part of the Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway National Tour.

The musical comedy at STNJ follows the story of the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, Sally Field, and Pierce Brosnan. Collin plays Brosnan’s role.

Daniel Hillard is a struggling, out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.

As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds.

Check out my chat with Collin here:

State Theatre New Jersey’s Broadway Series kicks off with Mrs. Doubtfire - The New Musical Comedy on November 1st and 2nd. It continues with Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight by Hal Holbrook on November 5th and 6th.

Upcoming STNJ Broadway Series Shows

Then it’s the Tony Award-winning show, Kinky Boots, from February 27th through March 1st. The biggest Tony Award-winning show of 2024, Stereophonic, happens from March 27th to the 29th.

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man runs from May 8th to 10th, followed by Monty Python’s Spamalot, June 27th and 28th.

Other shows included in the Broadway season include Mandy Patinkin in Concert: JUKEBOX on November 7th, ELF The Musical, November 14th to 16th, and Sarah Brightman: A Winter Symphony on November 30th.

Tickets also go on sale today for Cirque Dreams Holidaze on December 12th and 13th, and RENT in Concert on February 19th.

