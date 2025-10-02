Taylor Set to Break Records by Jay Z, Drake and the Beatles

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

If you hear a big boom just after midnight, don’t be alarmed. It’s just the sound of Taylor Swift's new 12th studio album, "The Life of A Showgirl," dropping. Her equally boombastic Eras Tour inspired the album.

You also may see my wife and her friends, dressed in orange, at one of the several public release parties throughout the world.

Taylor has said that it’s going to be very pop with lots of heavy "bangers." We already know that it will have an orange theme, "Portofino orange” to be precise. It will feature many Easter eggs for Swifties to decode quickly, I predict.

"The Life of A Showgirl" is the most pre-saved on streaming services. The special release parties in movie theaters will feature behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and special Taylor things.

There are many records that Taylor Swift can set with the new album. She’s always breaking records every time she releases or does something new.

Records Taylor Can Break with "Showgirl"

According to Billboard, here are some of the chart milestones she could set with the new album:

First is the solo artist with the most number-one albums on the Billboard 200. Taylor is currently tied with Drake and Jay-Z for the record.

Another is the largest streaming week for an album. She would be breaking her own record for this one. That was set last year with “The Tortured Poets Department,” with 891 million in the first week.

Then there’s the most vinyl albums sold in a single week since 1991. That’s the year when electronic tracking started. This is another where she would be breaking The Tortured Poets Department. She’ll need to surpass 859,000 vinyl copies.

Taylor will also probably break her own record for most albums to sell a million copies in a single week since 1991. Billboard says that only 24 albums have sold more than a million copies in a single week. She now has the most, with seven.

Additionally, she can become the only artist to sweep the top 10 of the Hot 100 three times. Tay's done it twice with Midnights and Tortured Poets.

The future Mrs. Kelce can also have the most consecutive years at number one. She’s done it for the past six years, one more and she’ll tie a band you may have heard of, the Beatles.