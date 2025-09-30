This Day in Top 40 History: September 30
On Sept. 30, 2021, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett released their second collaborative album, Love For Sale. This was Bennett's 61st and final album, and he became the oldest artist to release an album with entirely new music. Lady Gaga and Bennett reprised old Broadway hits and added a unique twist to classic favorites. Love For Sale was nominated for Album of the Year at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Keep reading for more top 40 history from Sept. 30.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
On Sept. 30, these hit singles, albums, and music videos were released:
- 1995: "Fantasy" by Mariah Carey debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was only the second single to debut at the top of the chart — the first was "You Are Not Alone" by Michael Jackson.
- 2008: Robin Thicke's third album, Something Else debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It included three singles: "Magic," "The Sweetest Love," and "Dreamworld."
- 2011: The music video for Adele's song "Someone Like You" was posted on YouTube. The video has surpassed 2 billion views.
- 2014: Ariana Grande released "Love Me Harder" as the fourth single from her album My Everything. The song reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 5x Platinum.
Cultural Milestones
Cultural milestones associated with Sept. 30 include:
- 1955: James Dean was killed in a car accident. While he wasn't a musician, Dean has been mentioned in countless songs, including "James Dean" by the Eagles and "Style" by Taylor Swift.
- 1984: "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')" singer T-Pain was born in Tallahassee, Florida. T-Pain's real name is Faheem Najm.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Sept. 30 has witnessed some memorable tour performances featuring established and budding artists, such as:
- 1987: Fleetwood Mac kicked off their Shake the Cage Tour with a show in Kansas City, Missouri. It was the band's first tour since 1974 without Lindsey Buckingham, who left the band in August 1987 and didn't return until 1997.
- 2017: Chappell Roan joined Vance Joy on his Lay It On Me Tour as the opening act. She performed songs from her EP School Nights, which was released on Sept. 22, 2017.
Industry Changes and Challenges
On Sept. 30, the music industry faced these changes and challenges:
- 2002: The provocative music video for Christina Aguilera's single "Dirrty" premiered on MTV. It completely altered Aguilera's previous image as a bubblegum pop artist.
- 2010: Yoko Ono, John Lennon's wife, decided to close the John Lennon Museum in Japan after 10 years.
On Sept. 30, T-Pain was born, who's now an influential genre-bending music artist. Several unforgettable hits were released on this day, and music fans enjoyed live performances by Fleetwood Mac and Chappell Roan.