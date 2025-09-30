This Day in Top 40 History: September 30

On Sept. 30, 2021, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett released their second collaborative album, Love For Sale. This was Bennett's 61st and final album, and he became the oldest artist to release an album with entirely new music. Lady Gaga and Bennett reprised old Broadway hits and added a unique twist to classic favorites. Love For Sale was nominated for Album of the Year at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Keep reading for more top 40 history from Sept. 30.