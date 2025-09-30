Contests
Hillside Schools Plan Joint Cancer Walk and Hispanic Heritage Event

Diana Beasley
On October 11, 2025, at 8:30 AM, Hillside Public School District will combine their yearly Breast Cancer Awareness Walk with Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

The route goes from Hillside High School to Heard And Looker. Last year's walk brought out huge crowds, with music playing as local vendors set up along the streets. Students, parents, and staff showed up in record numbers to support the cause.

Over the years, these walks have brought together the whole school community. Pink ribbons were scattered throughout the crowd as students walked alongside their teachers, making memories while backing an important cause.

These events show how committed the district is to community health. From school leaders to young students, people have come out year after year, walking together in support.

At Hurden Looker Elementary, kids turned the hallways into waves of pink. Their excitement caught on as classes worked together to spread awareness about breast cancer.

This October's event brings together health awareness and cultural celebration. Building on the success of the Ruby Bridges Walk, this combined event aims to build stronger community ties while celebrating diverse traditions.

Food trucks and vendors will bring a lively atmosphere with food and goods for sale. These local businesses have always brought extra energy to the walks, creating spots where neighbors can meet up and take breaks.

The district invites everyone in the community to join both celebrations. By bringing these events together, organizers hope to get people talking about health while highlighting cultural diversity.

The October timing fits perfectly with national breast cancer awareness efforts, letting the community support two important causes at the same time.

Diana BeasleyWriter
