In-Studio Guest Franklin Food Bank “FFB Warehouse QB”

It’s our monthly in-studio check-in from our hard-working friends at Franklin Food Bank.

As it celebrates 50 years of unwavering service, we welcomed a new face to the studio: Ryan Weiss, the Food Bank’s Warehouse Quarterback.

Ryan started his journey with FFB as a volunteer in 2022 before transitioning to a key staff role. He gave us a remarkable look behind the scenes at the FFB’s logistics hub. It’s the engine responsible for distributing a projected 3.5 million pounds of food this year.

FFB Recovers 2 Million Pounds

A huge piece of that 3.5 million-pound total is the FFB's massive Food Recovery Program. It’s a critical effort that rescues nearly 2 million pounds of perfectly good, high-quality food every year. This is food that would otherwise go to waste. It’s collected from a network of more than 30 generous retail partners right here in Central New Jersey.

Ryan explained, "The work we do in the warehouse is about more than just moving boxes, it’s about intentionality. Because of these partnerships, we can stock our market with high-variety, brand-name items. This is in addition to traditional government resources. That experience makes a neighbor feel exactly like they are shopping in a regular supermarket, and that is essential to chipping away at the stigma associated with receiving food assistance."

FFB’s Four Pillars of Impact

This powerful food recovery system serves four crucial goals.

Reduce Waste: The FFB helps locally combat the national tragedy of food waste, preventing a portion of the estimated 92 billion pounds of food that goes to waste annually across the U.S.

Deepen Partnerships: The program fosters essential cross-collaborative relationships with corporate partners, recognizing that complex issues like food insecurity require community-wide solutions.

Job Creation: FFB invests in local employment, providing stable jobs for drivers and warehouse staff. In fact, more than half of the Food Bank’s staff lives right here in Franklin Township.

Decrease Stigma: By providing consistent access to high-quality, high-variety goods, FFB ensures a dignified and respectful shopping experience for every neighbor.

Ryan also highlighted FFB’s Intentional Stocking for Dignity approach. Ryan works to ensure that the shelves are always fully stocked and consistent. This consistency guarantees a fair, high-quality experience for everyone shopping at any time of the day.

The impact extends beyond Franklin through the Beyond Borders Program. The program leverages the vast food supply to serve other community organizations in the surrounding area. This ensures a wider safety net for families in need.

Check out my in-studio interview with Ryan here:

The Franklin Food Bank continues to serve the community through direct distribution and educational workshops. Here are some of the upcoming FFB community events.

Community Distribution: Get essential groceries and supplies on Wednesday, October 1st, starting at 11:00 AM (until supplies last) at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.

New Health and Wealth Workshops: Join FFB for a new two-part learning series! Start with the Flavor Workshop at 11:00 AM to learn how to prepare healthy foods, followed by the first Financial Literacy workshop to learn how to maintain healthy budgets! Check the FFB website for the exact date and location.