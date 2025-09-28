Legendary Artists Join ‘Teen Cancer America’ Benefit Album

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 28: Atmosphere during the Who Cares Benefit For Teen Cancer America Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on February 28, 2013 in New York City.

Teen Cancer America is a national non-profit organization. It's dedication improves the lives of teenagers and young adults with cancer. The charity has just released “The Majesty of Rock,” a tribute album to “Spinal Tap.” The album celebrates the mock band with contributions from legendary artists. Charity co-founders are Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who. The album features a sleeve note by Roger.

The hilarious mockumentary film, “Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues,” is in theatres now. It’s the first sequel release forty-one years after the original, “This is Spinal Tap.”

“The Majesty of Rock, A Spinal Tap Tribute for Teen Cancer America,” features thirty-two tracks inspired by the movie. Legendary artists cover the songs on the digital album.

Shannon Sullivan, Executive Director, shared, “The spirit of Spinal Tap has always been about turning it up to eleven. That’s exactly what we aim to do for young people with cancer. This tribute album is a fun, powerful way to raise funds and awareness for the unique challenges facing this age group. We are incredibly grateful to the brilliant artists who have lent their talents to this project. Thanks to the creators of Spinal Tap for allowing us to celebrate their genius for a cause that is so important.”

Teen Cancer America Tribute Album Artists

The album includes contributions from members of Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Tool, Queens Of The Stone Age, and The Go-Go’s. It also features Mastodon, System Of A Down, Soul Asylum, The Handsome Family, Kyuss, Failure, Vixen, Foreigner, The Smoking Popes, and Robyn Hitchcock.

Unfortunately, this benefit album is only available for a limited run. Only 5,000 digital copies are obtainable through a donation to Teen Cancer America.

All fundraising will directly support Teen Cancer America’s mission. It provides specialized facilities and programs for adolescents and young adults with cancer in hospitals across America.

The star-studded album can be purchased on the Teen Cancer America website.

About Teen Cancer America