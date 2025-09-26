Somerset County Police Departments Roll Out Pink Patrol Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness

Cop cars are going pink throughout Somerset County as departments cover their vehicles with pink vinyl wrap this October. The bold display celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a campaign involving several New Jersey police departments.

"Breast cancer does not recognize racial, socioeconomic, or jurisdictional boundaries. About 1 in 8 women will be affected by breast cancer in their lifetime," said Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

Starting October 1, these attention-grabbing vehicles will show up at Somerville's Historic Courthouse. Local residents can sign the cars and snap pictures with this special display.

"A matter as important as this is, it indirectly and directly affects everybody. Whether it's family, friends, spouse, parents, it's something we take pride in and support a good cause," said Adam DiBetta of Maximum Tint and Sound to News 12 New Jersey.

The pink patrol cars will head to the Far Hills Race Meeting on October 19, where people can add their signatures to show support.

Area businesses helped pay for the project, with Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health and Peapack-Gladstone Bank taking the lead. The Rutgers Cancer Institute teamed up with Open Road Auto Group to support the effort.

Six departments got involved: the County Prosecutor's Office, Sheriff's Office, and police from Far Hills, Peapack-Gladstone, Warren Township, and Watchung Borough.