Fall Jazz Series Coming to East Windsor, New Jersey

The hands of a Jazz pianist on the keys

Anyone who listens to the show in the morning knows I also love Jazz. It started at my college radio station when I played and learned all about the genre.

I love to take advantage of opportunities to attend or promote a local jazz show. It just so happens there’s an artist playing in Central Jersey who is the nephew and son of two amazing jazz artists I used to play when I worked at Temple University’s Jazz station when I was just getting started in radio.

Back in the day, I would play artists like saxophonist Cannonball Adderley and his brother, trumpeter Nat Adderley. Pianist Nat Adderley Junior followed in his father's and uncle’s footsteps and became a legend of his own.

Nat is one of the featured artists in the upcoming Jazz Series at Americana Kitchen and Bar in East Windsor, New Jersey.

Jazz at the Americana is apropos with its music being one of America’s unique art forms.

Fall Jazz Series in East Windsor

Following their successful spring debut, Americana Kitchen and Bar is bringing back its Jazz Series with an 8-week fall celebration of live music and soulful rhythm.

Jazz has become a big part of the AKB identity. Sunday Jazz Brunch has built a loyal following, and the AKB Fall Series is a continuation that offers something more intimate and immersive.

Starting Thursday, October 2nd, the AKB Lounge is where you can enjoy an intimate live musical experience. Each week features a unique performance by a different jazz artist or group. The fresh sound and experience every Thursday through November 20.

This Fall Jazz Series showcases an amazing lineup of artists who bring diverse influences and deep musicality to the stage. Each performer brings a different and unique experience.

There’s virtuosic fingerstyle brilliance of AKB’s resident guitarist Mark Sganga, and the soulful storytelling of Leah Joy. Also scheduled is the vibrant, global rhythms of percussionist Lyndon Achee.

Musicians Yvonne & Friends and Aggeliki infuse their sets with warmth and cross-cultural flair. Pianists John Bianculli and Keith Franklin bring lyrical depth and rich musical histories to their performances.

The series culminates with the aforementioned and renowned Nat Adderley Jr.

Fall Jazz Series Lineup:

October 2 – Yvonne & Friends

October 9 – Mark Sganga & Friends

October 16 – Leah Joy

October 23 – Aggeliki

October 30 – Lyndon Achee

November 6 – John Bianculli Trio

November 13 – Keith Franklin Jazz Group

November 20 – Nat Adderley Jr.