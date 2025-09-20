Last Chance to See Billy Joel Long Island HOF Exhibit

The Billy Joel exhibit, “Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey,” is on display at The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

Billy Joel is arguably one of the best musicians and entertainers ever. Like millions of others, I’ve always been so impressed by all of his unbelievable talents.

There aren’t many people who have the entire package. There are good singers, great musicians, and awesome songwriters, but few have been blessed with all three. His music, lyrics, singing ability, and mastery of his musical instrument are all amazing.

At 76 years old, it’s been a busy couple of years for Billy Joel.

In February 2024, he released his first hit single in decades, “Turn the Lights Back On.” He wrapped his residency at Madison Square Garden with his 100th sell-out the following month.

He was then featured in the TV special, "The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden." This past July, his amazing life and career were spotlighted in the two-part documentary, “And So It Goes.” If you like him or not, I highly recommend that one!

During that time, the “Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey” exhibit was on display at The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. It opened in November of 2023, has been extended, but nearly two years to the day, it’s shutting down.

Final Days for Billy Joel Exhibit

LIMEHOF just announced that the first-ever Billy Joel exhibit is “Movin’ Out.” The last day you can experience it will be October 26th, 2025. It’s the only exhibit of its kind ever that focuses on the life and career of Billy Joel, showing his own personal items.

Hall of Fame Chairman Ernie Canadeo said, “We have been honored to have been the home of the exclusive authorized exhibition for the first-ever Billy Joel exhibit. The response has been overwhelming, and we hope to continue to feature several items from his archives in the future.”

The exhibit was curated by LIMEHOF’s world-renowned designer Kevin O’Callaghan. It tells the story of Billy Joel’s life and career, and features over 50 years of his most cherished items.

The items include rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video footage, multiple awards, rare audio and video recordings, vintage instruments, and historic photos. Upon touring the exhibit before it opened, Billy Joel was so overwhelmed that he kept asking: “Where did you get all this stuff?” There are many other items that were donated by Billy himself.

You’ve got about a month to check it out before it’s gone forever.

You can purchase tickets and get more information HERE.