11th Lung Force Walk in Bridgewater This Weekend

You may not be familiar with the Lung Force Walk New Jersey. We are all aware of the devastating effects of Lung cancer. We all know the connection between lung cancer and smoking. The disease also affects non-smokers, and smoking isn’t the only cause.

We have a general understanding of lung cancer, its potential symptoms, and its severe implications. You may wonder what is being done and how far we’ve come to increase the survival rate.

This Saturday, September 20th, is the American Lung Association’s 11th annual Lung Force Walk New Jersey. It will taek place at Duke Island Park on Old York Road in Bridgewater, NJ. There will be hundreds of participants affected by lung disease and lung cancer.

People from all over New Jersey will be walking, and it’s not too late for you to participate. This includes Lung Force Walk New Jersey Medical Honoree Dr. Faiz Bhora. He is Regional Chair of Surgery and Chief of Thoracic Surgery for Hackensack Meridian Health Network’s Central Region.

11th Lung Force Walk Information

Get more information and register online at LUNGFORCE.org/newjersey. Online registration ends at 1 pm on Friday, September 19th. Conveniently, on-site registration opens at 9:30 am on September 20th, the day of the walk.

The Lung Force Walk provides critical funds for lifesaving lung cancer research, early detection initiatives, and awareness outreach to vulnerable communities.

Many participants join to walk in honor of a loved one or just want to get active for a cause. This is a great way for individuals, families, and corporate teams to come together and show their support.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among people in the United States. Someone is diagnosed with the disease about every two minutes. However, there is positive news. More people than ever are surviving lung cancer. The survival rate has increased by over 50% in the past decade. Here in New Jersey, the Lung Force Walk has raised almost one million dollars to help end lung cancer.