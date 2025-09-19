Contests
11th Lung Force Walk in Bridgewater This Weekend



Joel Katz
Walkers participate in the 10th annual Lung Force Walk, Duke Island Park, Bridgewater, NJ

Walkers participate in the 10th annual Lung Force Walk, Duke Island Park, Bridgewater, NJ

Credit: Ross Traphagen of 1732 Solutions/Zack Bermack

You may not be familiar with the Lung Force Walk New Jersey. We are all aware of the devastating effects of Lung cancer. We all know the connection between lung cancer and smoking. The disease also affects non-smokers, and smoking isn’t the only cause.

 We have a general understanding of lung cancer, its potential symptoms, and its severe implications. You may wonder what is being done and how far we’ve come to increase the survival rate.

This Saturday, September 20th, is the American Lung Association’s 11th annual Lung Force Walk New Jersey. It will taek place at Duke Island Park on Old York Road in Bridgewater, NJ. There will be hundreds of participants affected by lung disease and lung cancer.

People from all over New Jersey will be walking, and it’s not too late for you to participate. This includes Lung Force Walk New Jersey Medical Honoree Dr. Faiz Bhora. He is Regional Chair of Surgery and Chief of Thoracic Surgery for Hackensack Meridian Health Network’s Central Region.

11th Lung Force Walk Information

Get more information and register online at LUNGFORCE.org/newjersey. Online registration ends at 1 pm on Friday, September 19th. Conveniently, on-site registration opens at 9:30 am on September 20th, the day of the walk.

The Lung Force Walk provides critical funds for lifesaving lung cancer research, early detection initiatives, and awareness outreach to vulnerable communities.

Many participants join to walk in honor of a loved one or just want to get active for a cause. This is a great way for individuals, families, and corporate teams to come together and show their support.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among people in the United States. Someone is diagnosed with the disease about every two minutes. However, there is positive news. More people than ever are surviving lung cancer. The survival rate has increased by over 50% in the past decade. Here in New Jersey, the Lung Force Walk has raised almost one million dollars to help end lung cancer.

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives. It improves lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy, and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information, call 1-800-LUNGUSA or go to Lung.org 

Joel Katz
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
