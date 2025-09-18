Ed Sheeran 2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Dates Announced

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Ed Sheeran poses during TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran’s Play, LIVE from New York at Domino Park on September 13, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York.

We just announced this morning that Ed Sheeran is coming to New Jersey next year. The last time he played a Jersey area show was last year, and he hasn’t been to MetLife in over two years.

The announcement shared that he now has plans to return to MetLife.

Ed Sheeran will be back at MetLife Stadium on September 4th and 5th in 2026.

Ed Sheeran MetLife Stadium Ticket Details

The tickets presale begins at 10 am on Thursday, September 25th. You’ll need to use the presale code “CAMERA.”

The general sale tickets are available the next day, on September 26th at 10 am.

You can sign up for presale access and get tickets HERE.

Ed Sheeran has been in the news a lot lately. Last week, he shared that he’s not really moving to America. He said that there’s a narrative in the United Kingdom saying so. It’s because he plans to temporarily stay here for a tour. He pointed out that he’s stayed here before for an extended period of time, and they never mentioned anything then.