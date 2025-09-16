Saint Peter’s University Hospital is Nationally Recognized for High-quality Stroke Care
The American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus award for proven dedication to ensuring all stroke patients have access to best practices and life-saving care Saint Peter’s…
The American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus award for proven dedication to ensuring all stroke patients have access to best practices and life-saving care
Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
“Saint Peter’s University Hospital is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Roger Behar, MD, neurologist at Saint Peter’s University Hospital. “Time is the most critical factor in stroke care. Rapid treatment improves the chances of preserving speech, movement and memory and reduces the chances of long-term disability.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Saint Peter’s University Hospital for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, MD, volunteer chair of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
Saint Peter’s University Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with thrombolytic therapy. In addition, the hospital received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes™ Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
“Just 30 minutes of exercise each day helps control weight, blood sugar and blood pressure, which all help to lower the risk of stroke and diabetes. Try three 10-minute walks to get started,” said Janine Brys, MSN RN CEN, nurse manager of the Robert and Joan Campbell Adult Emergency Department at Saint Peter’s University Hospital.
Saint Peter’s University Hospital also meets specific scientific guidelines as a Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.
To learn more about Saint Peter’s stroke program, visit saintpetershcs.com/stroke.
Saint Peter’s also offers nutrition counseling and diet education. To make an appointment at Saint Peter’s Thyroid and Diabetes Center, visit saintpetershcs.com/diabetes.
Saint Peter’s Health and Wellness Center offers physical, occupational, and speech and language rehabilitation after a stroke. To make an appointment, visit saintpetershcs.com/hwc.
About Saint Peter’s University Hospital
Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen. Saint Peter’s, which received its seventh consecutive designation as a Magnet® hospital for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2025, is also a state-designated children’s hospital and regional perinatal center, and a regional specialist in diabetes, gastroenterology, head and neck surgery, oncology, orthopedics, and women’s services. Saint Peter’s is the recipient of the Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses for the adult intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac progressive care unit and the pediatric intensive care unit. The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital provides families with access to a full range of pediatric specialties, including a nationally recognized Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, pediatric surgery and orthopedic surgery featuring innovative anterior scoliosis correction. The hospital has the state’s only hospital-based, midwifery-led birth center – the Mary V. O’Shea Birth Center, accredited by the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers. Saint Peter’s is a sponsor of residency programs in obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics and internal medicine, and is a major clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. Visit saintpetershcs.com or call 732.745.8600.
About Get With The Guidelines
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 14 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.