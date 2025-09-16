Saint Peter’s University Hospital is Nationally Recognized for High-quality Stroke Care

The American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus award for proven dedication to ensuring all stroke patients have access to best practices and life-saving care

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with thrombolytic therapy. In addition, the hospital received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes™ Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

“Just 30 minutes of exercise each day helps control weight, blood sugar and blood pressure, which all help to lower the risk of stroke and diabetes. Try three 10-minute walks to get started,” said Janine Brys, MSN RN CEN, nurse manager of the Robert and Joan Campbell Adult Emergency Department at Saint Peter’s University Hospital.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital also meets specific scientific guidelines as a Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.

To learn more about Saint Peter’s stroke program, visit saintpetershcs.com/stroke.

Saint Peter’s also offers nutrition counseling and diet education. To make an appointment at Saint Peter’s Thyroid and Diabetes Center, visit saintpetershcs.com/diabetes.

Saint Peter’s Health and Wellness Center offers physical, occupational, and speech and language rehabilitation after a stroke. To make an appointment, visit saintpetershcs.com/hwc.