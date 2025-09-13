Bayonne, New Jersey, Man Involved in Every NFL Game

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.

The much-anticipated National Football League season has begun. For fans, it’s an exciting time as we hope our team gets off to a great start.

We look at the statistics, the players, the odds, the snaps, the helmets, every detail. We analyze, criticize, dream, and plan. If it’s about football, chances are we talk about it all season.

However, the one thing that I’ve never heard discussed until now is the actual NFL footballs. The balls they use in each NFL game. Other than “Deflategate,” when Tom Brady was accused of removing air from the ball to gain an advantage, there hasn’t been much talk about the balls themselves.

Man Who Has His Hands on NFL Balls

There is at least one man who talks and thinks about NFL footballs every day. His name is Dan Kolcun, and they call him “The Mud Man.”

Dan is responsible for preparing every game ball. He does it with something that you can only get in New Jersey, Jersey mud. It’s scooped up from along the Delaware River. New Jersey Delta mud works best because it’s the perfect combination of salt water and fresh water.

According to CBS, Dan works in his garage in New Jersey to make new footballs feel used and worn. This is a hand, not a machine process, that gives the balls a better grip even when the weather is cold and rainy.

The process takes about “eight to twelve hours” for each ball. It starts with Dan gently rubbing the mud onto each ball. If you leave the mud on too long, it can be too dry. If the mud isn’t on long enough, the next step in the preparation can damage the ball.

Each NFL ball is then brushed and heated to make it softer and give it a better grip. Dan also uses various electronic measurement tools to make sure each ball is ready for game day.

He calls himself a ball boy and is honored to have this responsibility. “In his little shop, he's equal parts scientist, artist, and caretaker, bringing chemistry and craftsmanship to the football itself.”