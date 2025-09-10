This Day in Top 40 History: September 10

On Sept. 10, 2022, Harry Styles notched a 13th week at No. 1 with his single "As It Was" from his third album, Harry's House. The synth-pop tune was named Song of the Summer and was the longest-running No. 1 single in the U.S. by a U.K. artist. Continue reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 10.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These chart-topping hits defined generations:

1988: Guns N' Roses reached the top of the charts with their song "Sweet Child O' Mine" and stayed there for two weeks. Multiple pieces of media, including "Step Brothers," have featured the song and its opening riff.

Cultural Milestones

Music and culture will always find a way to coexist:

1990: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered on NBC. It ran for six seasons and starred the young rapper, Will Smith, who performed the show's iconic opening number.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These live performances were all memorable in their own way:

2001: Michael Jackson held the second of his 30th anniversary celebration concerts at Madison Square Garden. The show featured guest appearances by Gladys Knight, Usher, and others.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry is an interesting world, but it has its challenges:

1995: Cyndi Lauper won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. She appeared as a guest on Mad About You.

