CDC-Recognized Program to Help Prevent, Delay Type 2 Diabetes Offered by Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Registration Now Open for the FREE, Year-Long Virtual Program

Starting Wednesday, October 15

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System is committed to assisting members of the community prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes through a free, year-long program that educates individuals about improved nutrition, increased exercise, stress management and weight loss. The Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program is open to anyone 18 years or older diagnosed with prediabetes or with a history of gestational diabetes. The next year-long session, which will be held virtually, begins on Wednesday, October 15. Registration is required; space is limited.

Saint Peter’s Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program has been recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with a Full Plus Recognition for 2025-2026, a designation reserved for programs that are high-quality and evidence-based. Taught by registered dietitian nutritionists, Prevent T2 has shown promising outcomes.

Sessions are designed to be both fun and educational. The curriculum focuses on improving nutrition, increasing physical activity, managing stress, and achieving weight loss. The group format provides support and encouragement. The next session begins on Wednesday, October 15, with all classes meeting virtually on Wednesdays from 7 pm to 8 pm. The year-long program meets every other week for the first six months, followed by monthly meetings in spring 2026.

Please call (732) 339-7772 for more information and to register.

About Saint Peter’s Healthcare System