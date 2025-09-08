ShopRite Kicks Off 26th Annual Cheerios Contest To Fight Hunger as NJ Food Crisis Grows

The 26th annual Partners in Caring Cheerios Contest started Sept. 1 at ShopRite stores. Workers will raise funds until Oct. 4. Winners get spots on special Cheerios boxes next spring.

"We are committed to fighting food insecurity because our stores are family-owned by grocers who are in the communities their stores operate. We are here and we care here," said Alexandra Emery, ShopRite's manager of sustainability and corporate social responsibility, according to NJBIZ.

At checkout, customers can add donations to their bill. Staff members compete to collect the most funds. Top teams earn a place on limited-edition cereal boxes in 2026.

Hunger strikes harder in New Jersey now. A staggering 1.1 million residents can't find enough food: a 65% rise since 2020. The crisis hits children hard, with 270,000 kids going hungry, up 54%.

Recent data shows 347,000 New Jersey homes struggled to put food on the table from 2021 to 2023. The rate climbed to 9.8% from 8.4% in previous years.

Since 1999, ShopRite Partners in Caring has worked with food makers. The group gives $3 million each year to help people in six states: New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

"We are especially proud of the retail teams for their fundraising efforts and their commitment to the Cheerios contest each year," Emery said. "We want our customers to know we are here, and this contest is a meaningful way to bring people together and make a real difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity."

The effort has raised $65 million so far. This money helps food banks, shelters, child care spots, and many other groups that feed those in need.