Here’s the 2025 MTV VMA Winner List
The 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted by LL Cool J, aired last night live from the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. It wrapped up just hours ago. Lady Gaga, Ariana…
The 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted by LL Cool J, aired last night live from the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. It wrapped up just hours ago.
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter were among the big winners at the MTV Video Music Awards, celebrating female artists. Gaga won four awards, including artist of the year, dedicating it to her fiancé and fans. Grande and Carpenter also took home multiple awards. The ceremony featured standout moments, including Mariah Carey receiving a lifetime achievement award and performing a medley of her hits.
MTV VMA List of Winners
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga
SONG OF THE YEAR
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alex Warren
BEST POP ARTIST
Sabrina Carpenter
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
KATSEYE – “Touch”
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”
BEST HIP-HOP
Doechii – “Anxiety”
BEST R&B
Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
sombr – “Back to Friends”
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – “All My Love”
BEST AFROBEATS
Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”
BEST COUNTRY
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
BEST ALBUM
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
BEST K-POP
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again”
BEST LATIN
Shakira – “Soltera“
SONG OF SUMMER
Tate McRae - "Just Keep Watching"
BEST GROUP
BLACKPINK
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Charli xcx – “Guess" featuring Billie Eilish
BEST DIRECTION
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
BEST EDITING
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doechii – “Anxiety”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
BEST ART DIRECTION
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
MTV VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD
Mariah Carey
LATIN ICON AWARD
Ricky Martin
MTV VMA ROCK THE BELLS VISIONARY AWARD
Busta Rhymes
There was also a cool Ozzy Osbourne Tribute which featured Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt. They performed Crazy Train, and Mama, I'm Coming Home.