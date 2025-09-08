Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Here’s the 2025 MTV VMA Winner List

The 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted by LL Cool J, aired last night live from the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. It wrapped up just hours ago. Lady Gaga, Ariana…

Joel Katz
The 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted by LL Cool J, aired last night live from the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Lady Gaga accepts the “Artist of the Year” award onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

(Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

The 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted by LL Cool J, aired last night live from the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. It wrapped up just hours ago.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter were among the big winners at the MTV Video Music Awards, celebrating female artists. Gaga won four awards, including artist of the year, dedicating it to her fiancé and fans. Grande and Carpenter also took home multiple awards. The ceremony featured standout moments, including Mariah Carey receiving a lifetime achievement award and performing a medley of her hits.

MTV VMA List of Winners

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

BEST NEW ARTIST
Alex Warren

BEST POP ARTIST
Sabrina Carpenter

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
KATSEYE – “Touch”

BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

BEST POP 
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

BEST HIP-HOP
Doechii – “Anxiety”

BEST R&B
Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous”

BEST ALTERNATIVE
sombr – “Back to Friends”

BEST ROCK
Coldplay – “All My Love”

BEST AFROBEATS
Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”

BEST COUNTRY
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

BEST ALBUM
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet

BEST K-POP
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again”

BEST LATIN
Shakira – “Soltera“

SONG OF SUMMER
Tate McRae - "Just Keep Watching" 

BEST GROUP
BLACKPINK

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

VIDEO FOR GOOD
Charli xcx – “Guess" featuring Billie Eilish

BEST DIRECTION
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

BEST EDITING
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doechii – “Anxiety”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

BEST ART DIRECTION
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

MTV VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD
Mariah Carey

LATIN ICON AWARD
Ricky Martin

MTV VMA ROCK THE BELLS VISIONARY AWARD 
Busta Rhymes

There was also a cool Ozzy Osbourne Tribute which featured Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt. They performed Crazy Train, and Mama, I'm Coming Home.

MTVVMAs
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect