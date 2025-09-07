UniverSoul Circus Flying into New Jersey, NY and Philly

Maybe you’re not familiar with UniverSoul Circus. You can catch performances in Brooklyn throughout this month. UniverSoul Circus features some amazing stunts, aerialists, fire breathers, stilt dancers, and “the coolest clowns around.”

UniverSoul Circus performs all over the world and recently opened under the big top next to Roy Wilkins Park in New York. It “brings together world-class talent in a high-energy, interactive cultural celebration. It’s filled with vibrant music, dance, costumes, comedy, and more. The show will run through September 28th

UniverSoul Circus is rated as one of Ticketmaster’s “Top 10 most requested family events.” It has entertained over 25 million people with its unique blend of circus arts, theater, and live music.

It’s a different kind of circus which spans genres including R&B, Latin, hip hop, jazz, gospel, and pop. It’s all set to the beats of world music. The cast of performers represents five continents and performs acrobatic feats, comedic antics, and cultural displays.



Hundreds of kids attending the “500 Men Back To School In the Park” event will be treated to book bags and school supplies along with shows of daring feats of strength and grace – plus meet and greets with UniverSoul circus performers from across the world.

UniverSoul Circus Coming to NJ

When October arrives, it’s on to set up the big top at Weequahic Park at Meeker and Empire in Newark, NJ. From October 2nd through the 9th, the show will feature Zhukau Swing, Caribbean Carnival, Wheel of Death, and much more.

There are also the African Dream hoop divers and a unique teeterboard from Ethiopia. We’ll see “Double Vision,” a strong-man hand-balance duo from the Dominican Republic, and a high-flying acrobatic act, Zhukau Swing from Russia.

If you’ve caught the UniverSoul Circus before, there are over a dozen new acts you may have never seen. Some of the new acts include a Power of Love, a unique ballerina act, and a high-energy, ultra-stylized roller-skating troupe from Cuba and America.

UniverSoul Circus is also coming to Philadelphia, PA, at 39th and Girard, across from the Philadelphia Zoo. Performances will run from October 24th through November 16th.