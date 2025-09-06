Make-A-Wish New Jersey Walk & Roll for Wishes is Next Weekend

If you’re fortunate enough to have a healthy child, I’m sure you realize how blessed you are. Unfortunately, there are families in New Jersey with children who are battling serious illnesses. Make-A-Wish New Jersey helps ease their unbearable experience.

Through conversations with Make-A-Wish New Jersey staff members, I’ve learned a lot about the wonderful things they do. I was invited to the Samuel & Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place in Monroe Township to see where all the magic happens. If you’ve driven down Perrineville Road, I’m sure you’ve seen the big, beautiful Make-A-Wish castle.

What is Make-A-Wish New Jersey?

Maybe you’re not familiar with Make-A-Wish New Jersey. They create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In the fight against a critical illness, a wish catalyzes renewed strength and encouragement for every child and they’re family.

The wishes cost families nothing, help kids look past their limitations, and can improve a child’s quality of life. Families overcome anxiety, and entire communities experience joy.

The entire family is included in the wish experience because they’re all going through the illness experience together. The child is battling a critical illness, and the parents are juggling schedules, struggling nonstop, trying to provide some level of normalcy.

I don’t think, as an adult, I can't imagine how I could face head-on, and with such a positive attitude, what these kids or parents face every day.

Nationally, Make-A-Wish began 45 years ago in 1980. The New Jersey chapter was founded in 1983, and they’ve granted nearly 13,000 wishes since its inception.

Every wish is special and unique. Disney World is one of the most popular wishes, and some kids just want to meet their favorite sports heroes. The possibilities are endless.

The average cost of a wish is $11,000, and fortunately, Make-A-Wish New Jersey has never had to turn a wish down due to lack of funding.

Make-A-Wish New Jersey Walk & Roll for Wishes

You can help by joining Make-A-Wish New Jersey at the upcoming Walk & Roll For Wishes event on Sunday, September 14th. It takes place at the beautiful Samuel & Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place in Monroe Township.

The Walk & Roll for Wishes is a fun, interactive event. It’s a celebration of Make-A-Wish with food, music, entertainment, and more.

With a week until the event, they’re below 60% of their goal of $50,000. You can help by signing up or donating right now at NJ.Wish.org/WalkandRoll