21st Annual Autism Beach Bash Returns to New Jersey

It’s going to be a beautiful day to enjoy a great outdoor event, the Autism Beach Bash. We're all invited to participate. It’s a fun, free, family day that’s been happening every year for two decades in Belmar, New Jersey.

Autism Family Services of New Jersey is hosting its 21st Annual Autism Beach Bash on Sunday, September 7, 2025. It takes place on the 14th Avenue beach in Belmar, NJ.

The Autism Beach Bash brings families together from across the region for an amazing day. Everyone enjoys a great time when the community joins in to connect and celebrate.

Family Resource Network Special Events Manager, Terri Walsh shared with me, “It’s an inclusive, free day at the beach for children with autism and their families. They can ride the waves, explore resources, and enjoy time together in a supportive and understanding environment.”

At the heart of the Autism Beach Bash is Surfers Healing, whose mission is to enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing. Sponsored by AFSNJ, Surfers Healing introduces children to the thrill of surfing. Accordingly, more than 150 kids have the chance to experience the ocean, build confidence, and create lifelong memories

Autism Beach Bash is AFSNJ’s Signature Event

Liza Gundell, CEO of Autism Family Services of New Jersey, said, “The Autism Beach Bash is more than a day at the beach, it’s a lifeline for families. This event is the first time their child with autism feels truly welcomed and celebrated at the beach.”

Continuing, Liza said, “As autism rates continue to rise, particularly in New Jersey, the need for understanding, support, and accessible resources has never been greater. We invite everyone to join us in Belmar to stand with the autism community and support families navigating these challenges.”

The day includes free food and refreshments, music by DJ Nick, many exhibitor tents, and many activities. These activities include arts and crafts, yoga, interactive performances, quiet tents, Adaptive Golf, Touch A Bike, and more.

Each year, families travel from across New Jersey and many other states. Families from all over the mid-atlantic take part in what they call “the best day of the year.” You can find additional information about the 21st Annual Autism Beach Bash HERE.