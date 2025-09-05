Rutgers Opens New Jersey’s First Independent Cancer Hospital Among Big Campus Updates

This fall marks a turning point at Rutgers University with the launch of the state's first standalone cancer hospital. The Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center stands as one of just 13 such facilities nationwide.

Rising 12 stories into the New Brunswick skyline, this 520,000-square-foot medical hub connects to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital via an elevated walkway. Patients now find treatment rooms and research spaces under one roof.

Work has started on the HELIX: short for New Jersey Health + Life Science Exchange. Scientists will soon work in custom labs spanning 3,500 to 9,500 square feet, complete with safety gear and modern workspaces.

The Camden branch is transforming its Cooper Street area. A fresh three-story structure will blend old with new, keeping classic street views while adding an open plaza tucked behind.

Students at Newark now handle their business at the updated Conklin Hall center. From money matters to ID cards, staff use special meeting spots to tackle multiple student needs at once.

HELIX's first floor will buzz with activity. Students can grab food between sessions at the maker space, where they'll find everything from 3D printers to power tools.

Physics got smarter about its resources. Room 161's new system now catches and reuses helium that once drifted away during tests. Fresh power systems and water lines made this upgrade possible.