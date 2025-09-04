New Jersey Schools Hit With Massive Staff Cuts in Money Crunch

Schools across New Jersey are slashing jobs as a harsh budget reality hits the start of classes. The cuts strike deep, forcing out staff at all levels. From Camden to Wayne, schools must shrink their workforce and mix programs to fix major money shortfalls.

This wave of cuts marks one of the worst staffing drops in state school history. Eight districts start their year short-staffed, with empty desks where teachers once sat.

“We need to eliminate four dozen faculty and staff members. This results in increased class sizes across the board and decreases in basic skills instruction,” Bordentown Regional Interim Superintendent Edward J. Forsthoffer III said per NJ Advance Media.

Money woes hit from two sides: costs keep climbing while funds dry up. After months of work, school boards picked through spending plans, trying to save cash without wrecking basic teaching.

The ax falls wide. Teaching spots vanish, along with office staff and special program instructors. No department stays safe as schools hunt for savings.

Behind closed doors this summer, officials rushed to patch class plans. They stuffed more students into rooms and mixed grade levels: anything to stretch fewer teachers across more kids.

As classes swell in size, parents fear their children will slip through cracks. Studies show packed classrooms can hurt learning, especially for kids who need extra help.

State education chiefs watch with sharp eyes. They'll track how these cuts affect teaching and test scores as months pass.