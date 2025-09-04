Burlington Opens Second Woodbridge Store, Donates $5,000 to Local School

A new Burlington store will open its doors at St. Georges Crossing in Woodbridge, New Jersey on September 12, 2025 at 7:45 a.m.

"Our goal is to continue to offer area residents tremendous value on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home... We're continuing to expand our footprint across the country," said CEO Michael O'Sullivan to MyCentralJersey.com.

To celebrate the opening, Burlington will donate $5,000 to Ross Street School 11 through AdoptAClassroom.org to help teachers buy needed supplies.

Early birds can snag some deals - the first 100 adult customers will get $10 bonus cards on both September 12 and 13.

The new store at 855 St. Georges Ave. joins Burlington's existing Woodbridge location - a big 78,000-square-foot store at Woodbridge Crossing Shopping Center.

The company started as a simple coat store in New Jersey in the 1970s but has since grown into a major retail chain. Customers can now shop for clothes, home items, toys and gifts.

The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. They'll stay open later on weekends - from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.