Franklin Food Bank Highlights Hunger Action Month

My guest, Cassie Smith, Volunteer Coordinator at Franklin Food Bank, stopped by to highlight the incredible impact of FFB volunteers. They’re the "Heartbeat" of the Organization, and the true force behind its mission.

In 2024 alone, volunteers contributed over 18,000 hours. This effort saved the organization nearly $600,000 in operational costs. That accounts for 30% of the annual budget. More than 90 volunteers commit to a weekly, year-long three-hour shift.

Cassie said, "Our volunteers are truly the heartbeat of the Food Bank; we simply couldn't function without them. Beyond their crucial tasks, they bring a 'J-Factor.' It's a sense of joy and human connection that makes it a place of dignity and community."

The Amazing Franklin Food Bank volunteer program is designed to match passions to roles. From the first warm welcome at the Welcome Center, staffed by bilingual volunteers who provide critical administrative support. Plus, the tireless work of Stockers who keep shelves full of nutritious food in the market and warehouse, every role is vital.

Franklin Food Bank Volunteer Program

The final touch of dignity is provided by the Cashiers, who ensure a respectful and welcoming checkout experience. Proof of the program's success is reflected in a recent survey, where 100% of volunteers would recommend FFB to friends and family.

As always, Franklin Food Bank is committed to fostering a supportive community. It welcomes individuals aged 17 and up, with a simple process for getting involved: an easy online application followed by a full tour and orientation.

The organization encourages new volunteers to join its family and help meet the increased needs that come with the busy end-of-year season.

Check out my visit from Cassie here:

You should make a point to join the Franklin Food Bank and the community and attend the following upcoming events:

Community Distribution: Wednesday, September 3rd at 11 am (until supplies last) at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.

Nutrition/Flavor Workshop: Friday, September 5th at 11 am at the Franklin Food Bank.

Franklin Food Bank is a non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and promoting self-sufficiency for individuals and families in need. In a dignified and respectful environment, the Food Bank provides access to nutritious food and comprehensive services to the community.