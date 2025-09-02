This Day in Top 40 History: September 2

Sept. 2 has seen some memorable moments in pop music history over the years. Hit singles were released, awards were won, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was opened. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 2.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The '80s and '90s were the pinnacle of pop for some of the most iconic artists:

1981: Prince released his single "Controversy" as the lead track for his upcoming album. The song was a response to the media's speculations about Prince's gender, sexuality, religion, and racial background.

1989: Paula Abdul achieved her third No. 1 hit with her song "Cold Hearted." The song was accompanied by a music video inspired by "Flashdance," which was released in 1983.

1993: In the grunge era, Pearl Jam won four VMAs at the MTV Music Video Awards for their song "Jeremy." The group responded to this success by refusing to release another music video until 1998.

1995: "You Are Not Alone" by Michael Jackson debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. Jackson held the top spot for just one week — he was displaced by Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise."

Cultural Milestones

Despite a period of British invasion, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame put down roots in the States:

1995: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opened in Cleveland, Ohio, after a dedication ceremony the day before. The city lobbied for the museum to be located in Ohio as it was the home of DJ Alan Freed, who is credited as the person who coined the term "rock and roll."

2013: Sir Elton John became the first recipient of the BRITs Icon Award, which honors artists who have achieved great levels of creativity and critical acclaim. Elton John received the award at a special ceremony and concert in London, and it was televised a few months later.

Notable Recordings and Performances

As fall settles in, artists often embark on new endeavors:

1956: The King of Rock and Roll recorded multiple songs for his debut album, Elvis. "Too Much" charted at No. 2, while "When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again" reached No. 19.

1982: Fleetwood Mac played in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of their Mirage tour. Men at Work opened for Fleetwood Mac and launched their own tour two weeks after Mirage wrapped up.

1988: Human Rights Now!, a worldwide benefit tour, opened at Wembley Stadium. Sting, Bruce Springsteen, and Tracy Chapman were all headline performers for the 20-show tour.