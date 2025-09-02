Ocean County Revamps Parks With Inclusive Facilities Under American Rescue Plan Initiative

A new $975,000 sports playground opened at Patriots County Park in Jackson Township, New Jersey. The funds came through the American Rescue Plan Act as part of a major parks upgrade.

At 485 Bowman Road, kids now zip down slides and swing high into the sky. A giant soccer ball beckons climbers, while an intricate rope tower stands ready for adventure. The site includes a fitness zone where parents and children stay active side by side.

"What we have been doing with these park upgrades is that we have been looking to create an atmosphere for kids of all backgrounds, ages and disabilities to be able to come and have fun together and feel like one unified group of kids in the community," Ocean County Commissioner Robert S. Arace, Chairman of the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement to NJ.com.

This upgrade marks just one step in a sweeping transformation of local parks. Six other sites within the sprawling 4,000-acre system shine with fresh improvements.

Freedom Field in Little Egg Harbor sparkles with new features. Point Pleasant's Beaver Dam Creek sports updated amenities. Meanwhile, crews push forward with changes at Ocean County Park. Cattus Island County Park waits its turn for renovation.