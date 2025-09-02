Morris Plains’ Korner Store Closes After 59 Years of Service

After almost 60 years serving Morris Plains, The Korner Store is closing its doors for good. The small shop's shutdown adds to the growing list of historic businesses vanishing from Morris County.

Since 1965, people stopped in to grab quick groceries and basic necessities. Now locals who relied on this convenient spot need to find other places to shop.

Mystery surrounds the reasons for closing, while no one knows what will happen to the space. The building stands among historic storefronts that have lined Morris Plains' streets from the beginning.

Family-owned shops used to be the backbone of town life. In these stores, quick runs for milk or bread would turn into friendly conversations and unexpected meetups between neighbors.

The location holds deep roots in Morris Plains' history. When similar shops were scattered across town, they created connections that brought everyone closer together.

Looking back at Morris County Historical Society documents reveals how these businesses did more than just sell items. They backed Little League teams, held community gatherings, and became unofficial meeting spots.

As people turn to big box stores and online shopping, places like The Korner Store find it hard to survive. This shift has forced many similar shops throughout Morris County to shut down.

Town records show a clear trend - longtime businesses keep closing up shop. These shutdowns affect both shopping habits and how people connect with their community.

When an old corner store closes down, the town loses more than just a convenience store. These places gave kids their first jobs, sparked friendships over morning coffee, and knew everyone by name.