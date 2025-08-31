Contests
Indoor Pickleball Courts Coming to Central Jersey

Joel Katz
The outside of an under construction Picklr Pickle ball facility is shown. A brick building with a Picklr sign.

A future site of a Picklr pickleball franchise location.

J. Katz

While many people, like me, feel like pickleball is relatively new, we’re wrong. I was surprised to learn that it’s been around for sixty years. I would have guessed five or ten at the most.

My family and I have enjoyed playing occasionally for a couple of years. It’s gained popularity with all age groups, especially older folks. There isn’t a lot of running or significant movement, making it fun for all demographics.

As the game gained popularity, indoor pickleball franchises have been popping up. These courts are all over the country, including New Jersey, and we’re about to get another one.

Picklr Pickleball Franchise Coming to East Brunswick

The Picklr is a growing indoor pickleball franchise, and just announced that it will be opening its third club in New Jersey. They’re planning a 40,000 square foot facility with thirteen courts.

The Picklr in East Brunswick is scheduled to open in about a year. It will be located on Route 18 in East Brunswick in the former Brunswick Square Mall. The club is part of a major redevelopment project at the mall that will include residential, retail, and commercial properties.

As a member, you’ll enjoy unlimited play, including open play, league play, and tournaments. You will also be able to take lessons, and attend clinics with certified trainers. private and semi-private lessons and clinics led by certified Picklr trainers.

Also, you can use your membership to play at any Picklr pickleball location in the country. New Jersey currently has two other clubs. There’s one in Manahawkin/LBI, and another in Fair Lawn, about an hour away.

Pickleball franchise owner Tom Neale shared with me, “The Picklr is the fastest growing brand in the fastest growing sport because it offers the best membership value in pickleball. In fact, we were recently named one of America’s fastest-growing private companies on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, earning the #1 spot in the sports category and #43 overall.”

The club will be managed and operated by Arete Sports Group, who also own the Manahawkin/LBI location.

Get more information about The Picklr East Brunswick, including details about Founder Memberships at ThePicklr.com and Facebook.com/thepicklr.eastbrunswick

