Pickleball Kingdom Plans New Indoor Facility in Old Bridge as Part of New Jersey Growth

A new indoor sports hub will soon open in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Pickleball Kingdom picked this spot as its next site after success at their Hamilton club. Winter spots in Watchung and Tinton Falls are also in the works.

Sri Adimulam and local partners will run the Old Bridge site, named PICKLEPLEX. "Through pickleball, we have made so many great friends and built connections that go far beyond the court," said Adimulam, according to PR Newswire.

Players will find top-notch indoor courts with year-round climate control. The site will host games for all ages and skills, from first-timers to pros. Expert coaches stand ready to help players step up their game.

"We are rapidly strengthening our presence in New Jersey as we continue to lead the state's pickleball growth," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom.

Rob Streett, who leads global operations, backs the local team's vision. "With Sri and PICKLEPLEX leading this location, we know the Old Bridge community will experience pickleball at its best," Streett said.

Growth plans stretch past Old Bridge. South Brunswick just got the green light, with star player Yashraj Kurani taking charge. "Our Pickleball Kingdom club will be more than a sports facility. It will help local economic growth and be a community hub that supports active living," Kurani said, per NJ.com.

Each site stocks a full shop with gear and supplies. They'll host both fun local meets and big business events as the seasons change.