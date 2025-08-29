Miley Cyrus is the First Face of Maison Margiela; Poses in Nothing but Body Paint

Miley Cyrus is not someone who does things the conventional way. Not only in her music, but also in fashion. Case in point: she just made history as the first-ever face of Maison Margiela. And because being “first” is not enough for her, she made sure to make it count, doing it in nothing but body paint.

Yes, you read that right. While the rest of us stress about committing a fashion faux pas, the “Wrecking Ball” singer is out here rewriting the dress code with acrylics and her body as the canvas.

Miley Cyrus as the First Face of Maison Margiela

Page Six reported that after four decades, Maison Margiela made the (wise) decision to name Cyrus as its first face. The “Parisian haute couture house founded on ideas of nonconformity and the subversion of norms” chose the perfect ambassador, as Cyrus is famously known for not playing by the rules. The singer-actress posed for the fashion company’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Avant-Première campaign, shot by renowned photographer Paolo Roversi.

In one of the portraits, the pop star appears to be nude except for white paint with a handbag and ankle-high boots. Cyrus said in a statement, “The nudes by Paolo are so iconic and signature to his art. Standing naked for a fashion campaign felt major. All I wore was body paint and the signature painted Tabi boots. In that moment, Margiela and I became one.”

Déjà Vu

One of the portraits gave fans déjà vu with Cyrus’ over-the-shoulder pose. In 2008, the then 15-year-old Hannah Montana star posed in nothing but a white satin sheet in a Vanity Fair photo shoot by Annie Leibovitz. The image caused intense negative feedback from the public, which forced Cyrus and the magazine to apologize. Leibovitz defended the photo: “The Miley picture was a beautiful, strong, simple picture. I think it’s actually sort of innocent on some level. She loved taking that picture, and she was ready to take that picture. It’s just that her audience wasn’t ready.”

However, in 2018, she reposted the photo in X and captioned it with “IM NOT SORRY. F–k YOU #10yearsago”