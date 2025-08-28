Haworth, NJ, Ranked Best Place for Families in State, Top 5 Nationally

New rankings by Niche for 2025 place Haworth, New Jersey, at the top of the state and fifth nationwide as an ideal spot for families.

This small Bergen County town earned its spot through strong marks in key areas. Data from multiple federal sources — Census figures, education stats, and CDC numbers — mixed with local input shaped the final scores.

Schools stand out in this town of 3,321. Most public schools score B+ or above. The town's education level soars past national figures: 35% hold college degrees compared to 21% across the US.

Home ownership runs deep here. Almost all residents, 95%, own their property. Houses cost about $815,300. Yearly household income hits $227,841, with three-quarters of families earning over $150,000.

The Garden State claimed more top spots. Morris County's Mountain Lakes ranked seventh in the US, while Bergen County's Ho-Ho-Kus secured nineteenth place.

These rankings weigh many factors. School quality matters most. They also check safety records, living costs, housing stock, and family activities. The scores factor in walkability, outdoor spaces, child poverty rates, and the count of households with kids.

Just across state lines, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, topped the national list. The strong showing of local towns proves the Northeast's pull for families seeking top schools and stable communities.