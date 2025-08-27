Catching Up with Marlon Wayans Coming to New Brunswick

The last time I spoke with Marlon Wayans was over a year ago. It was just prior to his comedy special Marlon Wayans: Good Grief premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

I just caught up with Marlon a couple of days before his “Wild Child Tour” stopped at Stress Factory in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Marlon said, “Marlon is working,” and he is. He’s got a lot on his plate and is constantly busy.

He’s currently touring on the Marlon Wayans Wild Child Tour, coming to the Stress Factory in New Brunswick for 8 shows in 4 days. He tries to get as much stage time as possible because he’s got another special coming soon.

Because he does multiple shows so frequently, I asked him if he ever gets confused on stage trying to remember if he’s told a joke or not. He said, “That happens all the time. Did I tell that on this show or the last show? I’ll do a joke, and the audience is looking at me, dude, you just said that, and I say, My bad, that was my bad. It’s like flying an airplane and going into the clouds, and coming out. You’re upside down. What happened?”

Marlon Wayans' Upcoming New Movie

In addition to stand-up, Marlon has a new movie due out on September 19th. He’s starring in the film Him from Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. It’s a psychological horror film that centers on a talented young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star quarterback. Marlon plays the QB.

Listen to my latest conversation with Marlon here:

On top of everything else, Marlon and his brothers Keenen and Shawn are currently writing and producing the new Scary Movie film. He told me that they’re “almost ready for filming, we got like four more weeks of prep, and then we start filming.” The film is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2026.

If that’s not enough, he's also appearing in a couple of episodes of the 3rd season of Bel-Air on Peacock. He’ll be back as Will's dad, Lou. Marlon won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Guest Performance for the role.

Check out Mr. Wayan's latest comedy special, Marlon Wayans: Good Grief, on Amazon Prime Video